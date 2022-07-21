JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash in the westbound lanes of I-26 near the Gray exit on Wednesday killed a man, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

A 2007 Toyota Camry ran off the roadway and into a ditch, ejecting the driver as it flipped several times. Police responded to the scene at 12:44 p.m. Original reports indicated that the crash caused injuries.

A news release Thursday identified the driver as Gary E. Franklin of Fall Branch. Responders transported him to the Johnson City Medical Center, where medical staff pronounced him dead. No other passengers were mentioned in the release.

The JCPD’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the incident. Officials stated the driver had not been wearing a seatbelt.