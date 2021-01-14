JCPD: Man charged with violating sex offender registry after moving to home across street from elementary school

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man on the sex offender registry was arrested Tuesday after police say he did not notify them that he had moved to a new location across the street from a school.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Ricky Bundick, 59, was charged with violation of sex offender registry after an investigation found he had moved in December without notifying the department.

JCPD reports the investigation also found Bundick had moved “across the street from an elementary school.”

The exact school Bundick had moved close to was not released,

A warrant was obtained for Bundick’s arrest before his arrest on Tuesday morning.

Bundick was placed on a $3,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.