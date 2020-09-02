JCPD: Man charged with sexual battery after allegedly touching minor inappropriately

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery after Johnson City police say he inappropriately touched a minor.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the 1700 block of Nathaniel Drive on Tuesday where they were told a minor had been touched inappropriately.

An investigation was conducted by JCPD and Anthony Williams, 41 of Johnson City, was arrested for fondling a minor under the age of 13.

Williams was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $40,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.