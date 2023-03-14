JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators announced second-degree murder charges against a man after a pill containing fentanyl allegedly led to a death in Johnson City.

According to a release from the JCPD, Zachary Bobadilla, 19, was arrested on Friday in connection to an overdose death that occurred on Sept. 9, 2022. The identity of the overdose victim was not released.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined Mr. Bobadilla was the person who sold a pill containing fentanyl,” the release said. “Which led to the death of the decedent.”

Bobadilla was indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury and is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

Bobadilla is set to appear on April 3 in Washington County Criminal Court.