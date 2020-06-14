JCPD: Man charged with identity theft

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police reported that a man was charged with identity theft after giving police a name and birth date that belonged to his brother.

Late Saturday night, officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a person trespassing at the Aspen Ridge Apartments on King Springs Road.

According to the police report, Michael Mann gave officers the identifying information of his brother, later allegedly telling officers that he provided the false information to prevent officers from finding multiple warrants issued for his arrest.

Mann was arrested and transported to the Washington County, TN Detention Center where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

The arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.