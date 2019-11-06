JCPD: Man charged with attempted second-degree murder after weekend shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities with the Johnson City Police Department have made an arrest following a shooting over the weekend.

According to JCPD officials Billy L. Nave, 30, was arrested on November 5th after a reported shooting on S. Roan Street.

Officers initially responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim Saturday night.

The incident reportedly happened at 2717 South Roan Street, Lot 29.

Police reported a male came to the emergency room for treatment of a gunshot wound to the shoulder and that it was determined he was the victim in that shooting incident on S. Roan Street.

In an updated release Tuesday, police said the victim was reportedly shot after he was “involved in a domestic violence incident with Billy L. Nave.”

Nave was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

He is now being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,00 bond and is due in court Wednesday.