JCPD: Man charged with assault after allegedly waving gun in downtown Johnson City bar

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on Sunday after police say he waved a gun inside Numan’s Cafe & Sports Bar.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to Numan’s on East Main Street after being informed of a person waving a firearm at a patron of the downtown bar.

The release says officers located Darius Woodbury, 21, of Kingsport, leaving the area as a passenger in a vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found the gun.

The release says Woodbury was taken into custody after he was identified by witnesses as the man waving the gun.

Woodbury was charged with aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.