JCPD: Man charged with aggravated statutory rape of 16-year-old girl

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man has been arrested and charged with raping a juvenile girl in 2019.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Jerry Lynn Blevins, 40, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated statutory rape.

“The arrest was the result of an investigation into allegations against Mr. Blevins stating that he had sexual relations with a 16 year old female in 2019,” the release states.

JCPD reports Blevins was interviewed and “admitted to having sexual relations” with the girl.

Blevins was charged with aggravated statutory rape due to the age difference between the juvenile and himself.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $10,000 bond.

Blevins is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.