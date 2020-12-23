JCPD: Man charged with aggravated stalking, violating order of protection after ‘leaving items’ at victim’s home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man has been charged with stalking and violating an order of protection multiple times.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Brandon Sizemore, 39, was arrested after turning himself in at the Washington County Detention Center.

The release says a warrant for Sizemore’s arrest was issued Tuesday, December 22. He is charged with aggravated stalking and six counts of violation of an order of protection.

JCPD reports an investigation was conducted into “several events” that took place between December 11-13.

During that time, JCPD says Sizemore is accused of contacting the victim and leaving items at the person’s home. The active order of protection prohibited such contact, according to the release.

Sizemore is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.