JCPD: Man charged with aggravated domestic assault

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested in Carter County after Johnson City police in connection to a domestic disturbance.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department took 33-year-old Jose L. Cordero into custody after Johnson City Police had been searching for him since about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday night, officers spoke to Cordero’s alleged victim and reports say an investigation revealed that Cordero had gone to the victim’s residence where “an altercation ensued.”

During the altercation, Cordero had allegedly threatened to stab the victim with a knife and cause other serious bodily harm.

Early Sunday morning the Carter County Sheriff’s Department located Cordero during a traffic stop on Milligan Highway, where JCPD officers went and took custody of him.

Cordero was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond. Arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 P.M. in Washington County General Sessions Court.