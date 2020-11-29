JCPD: Man charged with aggravated domestic assault after incident sent victim to hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Johnson City Police Department reported that a 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated domestic assault after an incident that sent the victim to an area hospital.

Zachary D. Owen, 21, of East Holston Ave., was arrested and charged Saturday night after a domestic disturbance on Friday.

On Friday, officers spoke with the victim who suffered injuries requiring that they be taken to the hospital. Reports detail that the investigation revealed Owen to be the primary aggressor during the disturbance.

Officers were unable to local Owen at the residence Friday night, but were able to apprehend him Saturday around 6p.m. and take him to the Washington County Detention Center.

Owen is being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond. His arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.

No further details were available on the condition of the victim.