JCPD: Man charged with aggravated assault after crashing car, waving knife

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Friday afternoon after crashing his vehicle into another vehicle at a Johnson City motel and then waving a pocket knife at another motel resident, police reported.

Jose Luis Garcia-Figueroa, 44, was arrested Friday afternoon after officers were dispatched to 3500 W. Market St, in reference to a male subject with a knife.

According to the report, police came into contact with the manager of the motel who told them a car had been hit by Garcia-Figueroa, who then grew “irate,” according to the manager.

The officers then reached the victim, another motel resident, who claimed that Garcia-Figueroa had waved a pocket knife within striking distance of herself. She told officers she was afraid she was going to get cut.

Officers found Garcia-Figueroa in his room.

After consent to search his pockets, a pocket knife was found in his front right pocket that matched what was told to officers from on-lookers, according to police.

Garcia-Figueroa was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond. Dispatch informed News Channel 11 that he had bonded out.

Arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.