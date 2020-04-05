JCPD: Man charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while under the influence

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 26-year-old Johnson City man was arrested Saturday night and charged with several offenses, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday, police say 26-year-old Ronald C. Lowe appeared intoxicated when he confronted a group of four men on the sidewalk outside an apartment building where he resides in Johnson City.

The victims reportedly ridiculed Lowe before he went back to his apartment to retrieve a handgun. According to the police report, he then returned to the sidewalk as he pointed a gun at the four men.

Lowe was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of an $81,000 bond. Arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.