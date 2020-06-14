JCPD: Man charged him with domestic aggravated assault, interference of emergency calls

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police reported that a man was arrested around 7 p.m. Saturday on E. Watauga Ave. and charged with domestic aggravated assault and interference of emergency calls.

Officers received statements on the scene of the domestic assault call they stated that after Joshua Miller, 35, drove his girlfriend home from work an argument ensued and escalated after the vehicle pulled into the driveway at 509 E. Watauga Avenue.

The police report stated that after his girlfriend exited the vehicle, Miller placed the vehicle in reverse, striking his girlfriend, and knocking her to the ground. The report continued saying that the girlfriend attempted to flee inside the house where Miller pursued after her and slammed her onto a bed.

Miller allegedly took the spare key to the vehicle and his girlfriend’s phone so she could not call for help.

Officers said in the police report that they searched the residence and determined that Miller had fled the residence prior to officers’ arrival. They continued to detail that as they were in the process of obtaining a warrant for Miller’s arrest, dispatch advised them that Miller had returned to the residence and was attempting to enter through a window.

After a search of the area, Miller was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Arraignment is set for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.