JCPD: Man charged for kidnapping, aggravated assault

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested on multiple charges after police responded to Woodstone Condominiums following a 911 call from a woman claiming that she had been severely beaten and was being held against her will.

When police arrived to the scene, the victim ran out of the residence and was transported to Johnson City Medical Center. She was admitted and is in stable condition.

Johnson City police arrested 59-year-old Rex Dale Lewis and charged him with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Lewis is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 22 in Washington County General Sessions Court.