JCPD: Man charged for aggravated domestic assault, kidnapping

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police announced the arrest of a Johnson City man on Thursday for charges of aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping.

According to a report by the department, officers on patrol spotted a woman walking barefoot near East Unaka Avenue and East Lakeview Drive while appearing “in distress.”

When officers spoke to the woman she reported an assault by her boyfriend, Trevon Hilliard, 22.

Hilliard allegedly held the woman against her will in a vehicle, assaulted her and threatened her with a firearm.

A warrant was issued for Hilliard’s arrest, and he turned himself in to the Washington County Detention Center later that day, where he is currently held under a $70,000 bond.

Arraignment is set for 10:30 a.m. on June 18.