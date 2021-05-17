JCPD: Man charged after firing gun in downtown bar, injuring person

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in downtown Johnson City Sunday night after police say he fired a gun inside a bar, injuring an uninvolved person.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to Numan’s Café & Sports Bar around 9:45 p.m. after reports of shots fired inside.

The release states witnesses gave a description of the suspect, Jonathan Murphy, 31, of Johnson City.

JCPD reports officers found Murphy, but he ran away. Officers were reportedly able to place him under arrest after a short pursuit.

Officers report that Murphy had gotten into an argument with other people at the bar when he fired the weapon.

The release states one uninvolved person was minorly injured when the gun was fired.

Murphy was charged with felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and evading arrest.

He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $5,000 bond. Murphy is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.