JCPD: Man charged after breaking into home, shooting at victim’s gun cabinet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested after police say he broke into a home and fired a weapon at a gun cabinet in the basement.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a home on Blakemore Circle on Friday, January 22.

JCPD reports Jermy Ebberts, 28, broke a window and entered the home.

Ebberts allegedly started shooting at a gun cabinet in the basement while the victims were upstairs.

The release says Ebberts fled on foot when officers arrived and left the weapon behind.

According to JCPD, the firearm was reported as stolen from an auto burglary in downtown Johnson City the day before.

Ebberts was identified as the suspect. Officers arrested him on Thursday, January 28.

He is charged with aggravated burglary, auto burglary, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, theft of property under $1,000 and evading arrest.

Ebberts was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.