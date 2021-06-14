JCPD: Man charged after attempting to leave hospital, assaulting staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The JCPD announced the arrest of a Johnson City man after he allegedly assaulted hospital security staff while attempting to leave.

According to a police statement, Franklin Woods Hospital staff called in officers to help subdue a “combative patient,” who was identified as Jonathan Fynes, 35, as he attempted to leave treatment.

Upon arrival officers began attempts to restrain Fynes, who injured security personnel in the process. The report states that Fynes caused “reckless bodily injury” to a security officer’s face, which later required treatment in the emergency room.

Afterwards, officers obtained a warrant for Fynes’ arrest for aggravated assault. Fynes was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held under a $7,000 bond.

Arraignment is set at 1:30 p.m. on June 14.