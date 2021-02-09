JCPD: Man charged after allegedly prying open part of ATM in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after police say he was found tampering with an ATM at a downtown Johnson City bank.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to Select Seven Credit Union in the 300 block of East Main Street.

Officers arrived at the bank in response to a burglary alarm around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, January 8.

JCPD reports when officers arrived, they found Jason Ashworth, 35, of Johnson City, “in the front vestibule tampering with the ATM.”

The release says a locked door located on the front of the ATM had been pried open.

Ashworth was heavily sweating while officers spoke with him and “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.”

Ashworth was arrested and charged with burglary and public intoxication. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was placed on a $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.