JCPD: Man charged after allegedly inappropriately touching, imprisoning minor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing several charges, including sexual battery, after police say he inappropriately touched a minor.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Adolfo Varges Castro, 48, of Johnson City, was arrested on Thursday at 9:15 p.m.

The release says officers responded to the 500 block of Robinson Drive after receiving a call about a minor who had been inappropriately touched.

An investigation led to the arrest of Castro “for fondling a minor under the age of 17.”

The release also says Castro was arrested for holding the minor by force from leaving the scene.

JCPD reports Castro was also publicly intoxicated and provided officers with a false identity.

He was charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, criminal impersonation and public intxoxication.

Castro was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $40,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.