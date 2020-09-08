JCPD: Man charged after allegedly trying to steal taxi while intoxicated; 3-month-old child in vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested on Sunday after police say he tried to steal a taxi and drive off while a 3-month-old was inside, according to police.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the Clark Street Baptist Church in the 200 block of Clark Street around 8:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they reportedly encountered Travis Dulaney, 37, walking with a stroller close to the location of the disturbance.

The release says a 3-month-old child was in the stroller.

After speaking with Dulaney, officers found that he was intoxicated and tried to call him a taxi, according to the release.

JCPD reports that when the taxi arrived, Dulaney would not get in.

The release says officers had no choice after his refusal but to take him into custody for public intoxication.

While officers were attempting to arrest Dulaney, he allegedly resisted and eventually tried to steal the taxi and drive it while the child was inside.

JCPD reports he was taken into custody after a “brief physical altercation.”

According to the release, EMS arrived and transported Dulaney to the Johnson City Medical Center. Dulaney was medically cleared at the medical center before being transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Dulaney was charged with felony child endangerment, felony attempted motor vehicle theft, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

According to JCPD, the child was released to the custody of the Department of Child Services.

He was placed on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.