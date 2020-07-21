JCPD: Man causes crash on Interstate 26 exit ramp, tries to fight tractor-trailer driver

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A man was arrested Monday night after reportedly swerving in and out of traffic on Interstate 26 and causing a crash.

Kevin T. Hartsell, 30, was seen by multiple drivers “operating in a reckless manner swerving in and out of traffic and braking abruptly,” according to police.

Witnesses reported this to police just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities said Hartsell was traveling west on I-26 near mile marker 16 and continued to get off at Exit 13 in Gray.

That’s where police say he cut in front of a tractor-trailer and caused a crash.

Police said after the crash, Hartsell reportedly got out of his vehicle and “attempted to get the driver of the tractor and trailer to fight.”

Hartsell was arrested and has been released on a $10,000 bond.

He is due in Washington County Sessions Court Tuesday afternoon.