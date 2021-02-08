JCPD: Man arrested on meth charges after Carter County pursuit ends in Johnson City wooded area

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Sunday afternoon on methamphetamine charges after a pursuit from Carter County ended in Johnson City, according to police.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department says officers were assisting Carter County authorities in a pursuit of Cheyenne Lowery, 37.

JCPD reports officers found out Lowery had abandoned the vehicle he had been in at the end of Tom Pate Road and fled on foot.

A short foot pursuit led to Lowery’s arrest once officers found him in a wooded area.

The release states that “a quantity of Methamphetamine was found in his possession along with several items of drug paraphernalia.”

Lowery was taken into custody at 12:35 p.m. Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, unlawful drug paraphernalia and evading arrest.

He is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond as of Monday morning. Lowery is scheduled to appear in court Monday.