JCPD: Man arrested for identity theft

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Johnson City Police Department arrested a man Saturday for giving them a false identity.

Officials say they were notified of a suspicious person in the area of South Roan Street and University Parkway on Saturday.

While in the area, officers located 51-year-old Anthony Gentry Jr. who matched the description given by the 911 caller. Police say he provided officers with a false identity. Officers say they knew this to be a false identity due to previous interactions with him.

According to a police report, it was later determined that Gentry had an active arrest warrant from Washington County, TN. It is believed that he provided a false identity to hide the fact that he has an outstanding warrant, officers say.

Gentry was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $2000 bond. Arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.