Editor’s Note: It has been clarified by JCPD that Adams was arrested on Feb. 22.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a Bristol man Tuesday night after three inmates walked away from a work order detail earlier that afternoon.

According to a JCPD release, Nathan Adams, 28, reportedly picked the trio up and drove them to an undisclosed location.

JCPD charged Adams with three counts of facilitating escape, and he remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond. His arraignment is set for Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

The whereabouts of the three inmates — identified as Brianna Marie Fleenor, 30; Mary Elizabeth Dunn, 33; and Kayla Danielle Pierson, 25 — remain unknown at this time.

Brianna Marie Fleenor, Mary Elizabeth Dunn, and Kayla Danielle Pierson. (Photos: JCPD)

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call the JCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.