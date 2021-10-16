JCPD: Man arrested for being in possession of stolen property

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a man on Saturday that police say was in possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

According to a release from JCPD, around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday officers spotted a U-Haul truck near 2915 West Market Street that had previously been reported stolen.

When officers approached the truck, the release says they found Timothy Mantlow and asked him to exit the vehicle.

Upon searching to vehicle, officers found drug paraphernalia.

Officers then arrested Mantlow on charges of possession of stolen property over $10,000 and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Mantlow was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on an $11,000 bond. Mantlow’s arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 in the Washington County General Session Court.