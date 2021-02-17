JCPD: Man arrested for alleged Hardee’s robbery also charged with robbing Super 8 hotel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man arrested for allegedly robbing a Johnson City Hardee’s with a handgun is charged with robbing another Johnson City business the day before.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Savyon Prather, 22, is charged with robbing the Super 8 hotel on Wesley Street.

Police say Prather entered the hotel on Saturday, February 13, brandished a handgun and robbed the hotel clerk.

Prather then fled the scene.

On Sunday, February 14, Prather was arrested after robbing the Hardee’s restaurant on North Roan Street with a handgun and fleeing.

JCPD served Prather with an additional arrest warrant for aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon while he is in custody at the Washington County Detention Center.

Prather now faces a total of two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of evading arrest. He is being held on an $81,000 bond, according to the release.

He is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on March 2.

