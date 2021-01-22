JCPD: Man arrested after woman alerted to break-in by Ring camera

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested early Friday after police say he was seen on a Ring Security Camera breaking into a woman’s home.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to a home at 1:10 a.m. after the owner was notified by the camera that someone was trying to enter the home.

The homeowner was out of town when the incident occurred.

The release says while officers were getting to the scene, a 911 caller said they had spotted two people in the area who may have been involved in the burglary.

JCPD reports officers found and detained Lonnie Cole, 49.

The victim was reportedly able to provide officers with a photo from the security cameras that showed Cole inside of the home.

According to JCPD, the Ring Security Camera was found on the ground outside of the victim’s home.

The homeowner said the base of the security camera system was missing. It was not found, according to police.

Cole was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $20,000 bond. Cole is scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.