JCPD: Man arrested after walking up to bank drive-thru, trying to cash fraudulent check

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he walked up to a Regions bank and tried to cash a fraudulent check.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Justin Murabito, 39, was charged with criminal simulation and theft under $1,000.

The release says that officers were called to the Regions bank on Sunset Drive around 1:45 p.m. due to a reported fraudulent check.

JCPD reports that an investigation found that the check was indeed fake and there was no account with the bank that existed to draw from.

Murabito was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on an $11,000 bond.

He is set to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.