JCPD: Man arrested after threatening victim with knife

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Johnson City on Tuesday after officers say he took a victim’s phone and threatened the victim with a knife.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Daniel Brent, 28, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated domestic assault.

The release says at 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a home after receiving a call referencing a stabbing.

Officers reportedly discovered that Brent had started a verbal argument with the victim then took the victim’s phone.

Brent allegedly grabbed a knife and threatened the victim, who able to get the knife away from him.

The victim was also able to strike Brent with a golf club in self-defense.

The release says the victim was able to get away from Brent and call 911.

Brent was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $25,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.