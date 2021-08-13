JCPD: Man arrested after threatening restaurant employees with knife

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police officers arrested a North Carolina man on multiple charges Thursday night after receiving reports of a man threatening workers at Applebee’s restaurant on North Roan.

A press release said upon arrival, officers found Joseph F. Anderson at the entrance of the restaurant.

Anderson had threatened employees with a knife, JCPD reported.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication and was transported to the Washington County Detention Center.