JCPD: Man arrested after spray-painting 59 paint buckets in Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man was charged with felony vandalism after police say he caused $1,320 in damages at a Johnson City Walmart.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart at 3111 Browns Mill Road on December 7 around 9:00 p.m.

The release says an investigation revealed that 59 paint buckets and a shelf had been spray-painted in the store.

Police identified 18-year-old Dana Stevens, of Bluff City, with the help of Loss Prevention Officers at Walmart.

Damages were assessed, and it was determined that the products could not be sold.

The damages allegedly totaled $1,320.

Stevens was found by officers of the Bluff City Police Department at his home on Monday.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $1,500 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.