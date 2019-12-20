JCPD: Man arrested after pushing woman from moving vehicle on North Roan Street

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is being charged after police say he pushed a woman from a moving vehicle on North Roan Street on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to West Oakland Avenue and North Roan Street on Tuesday night around 6:50 p.m. after being told about a woman being pushed out of a moving vehicle.

The release says that an investigation revealed the victim had been in a fight with her boyfriend, 43-year-old Glenn K. Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald had allegedly already struck her multiple times with his fist before pushing her out of the vehicle.

The victim told police that she had tried to get out of the vehicle when it was stopped, but Fitzgerald continued to assault her.

She reportedly told officers that he pushed her from the moving vehicle onto the roadway while they were traveling on North Roan Street.

The release says the victim sustained road rash from the assault and she said she believes her foot was ran over by the vehicle as Fitzgerald fled.

A warrant was obtained by JCPD for Fitzgerald and he was located at his home on Thursday.

Fitzgerald was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.