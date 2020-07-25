JCPD: Man arrested after Mid City Grill tip jar goes missing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday afternoon, the Johnson City Police Department responded to an open-door incident at Mid City Grill.

Officers arrested Harry Sparks, 53 of Johnson City, after watching security footage showing a subject entering the restaurant through an open door, grabbing the tip jar, and leaving with the money.

Sparks was located in front of the Johnson City Public Library, where Johnson City police arrested him with burglary and theft following a confession.

Sparks was then transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $2,000 bond.