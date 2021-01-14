JCPD: Man arrested after knocking on mobile home door while holding machete

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly knocked on the door of a mobile home and spoke to the residents while holding a machete.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department says officers were called to the Mountain View Mobile Home park about a man walking around with a machete.

Officers report speaking to two victims who said the man, later identified as David Renfro, had knocked on their door.

A female victim said Renfro, 56, of Johnson City, had been speaking to her when she saw the machete.

The release says both victims feared for their safety and shut the door.

Renfro reportedly left after the door was shut.

JCPD reports officers found Renfro at his trailer and placed him under arrest. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Renfro was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on $10,000 bond. He is expected in court on Thursday afternoon.