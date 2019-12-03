JCPD: Man arrested after fraudulently buying items at Walmart, bringing meth into jail

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man faces multiple charges after Johnson City police found him allegedly stealing from a Walmart and then later found a small baggie of methamphetamine while he was being processed at the jail.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Taray Rollins, 28 of Greeneville, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officers had already been at the Walmart on West Market Street for an unrelated call when they were told a man in the self-checkout line was fraudulently purchasing items.

Police stopped Rollins and detained him as he tried to exit the store.

Rollins reportedly gave officers with a false identity, but his real identity was quickly discovered.

Rollins had also been banned from the store before.

Officers then transported Rollins to the Washington County Detention Center.

While processing him, officers allegedly found a small concealed baggie of methamphetamine on him.

Rollins is charged with identity theft, theft of property, trespassing and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

He is being held on a $13,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.