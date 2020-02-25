JCPD: Man arrested after found with gun, meth while intoxicated in JCMC parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on Tuesday after Johnson City police found him with a firearm and methamphetamine in the parking lot of the Johnson City Medical Center.

According to a release from JCPD, Joey Loshe, 25 of Johnson City, was arrested around 3 a.m. on Tuesday when officers were called to the hospital because of a reported disturbance.

Officers arrived and found Loshe in the passenger seat of a white Nissan Maxima parked at the main lobby of JCMC.

A firearm was removed from Lohse’s waistband, and officers reported he had glassy eyes and a glazed look on his face.

The release says Lohse was incoherent and officers smelled alcohol when he would attempt to speak.

Lohse was taking into custody due to being drunk with a firearm. He was placed in the patrol vehicle, and a search was conducted.

Officers discovered a bag containing a white rock-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a digital scale, according to the release.

Lohse also had a warrant out of Washington County for failure to appear.

He was transported to the Washington County Jail and placed on a $13,000 bond.

Lohse is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.