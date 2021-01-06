JCPD: Man arrested after fleeing from officers at 3 traffic stops with juveniles in vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested on December 29 after officers say he fled from officers three times at a high rate of speed with two juveniles in the vehicle.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Robert Bennett, 42, of Johnson City, late on December 28.

The release says another adult and two juveniles were in the vehicle with Bennett.

An investigation by JCPD, found that Bennett had an active arrest warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service.

JCPD reports that Bennett fled at a “high rate of speed with the juvenile occupants still inside the vehicle,” after officers attempted to detain him.

The release says officers did not pursue Bennett at the time.

On two following occasions, other officers in the area did find Bennett’s vehicle and attempt traffic stops. However, Bennett continued to “evade at a high rate of speed.”

JCPD reports officers found the vehicle at Bennett’s home on Spice Hollow Road later, but he had fled into a wooded area behind the home.

Officers reportedly found and arrested Bennett the next day and transported him to the Washington County Detention Center. He was placed on a $20,000 bond.

Bennett was charged with three counts of felony evading arrest, child endangerment, light law violation and violation of financial responsibility.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, January 11.