JCPD: Man arrested after evading arrest, biting officer Monday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested early Monday morning after officers say he tried to evade arrest and then bit an officer while being handcuffed.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 12:20 a.m. Monday.

The driver, Darian Delapp, 22, allegedly did not immediately stop and instead drove to a nearby apartment complex where his friends and family were.

The release says Delapp did not cooperate with officers when contacted and refused to get out of his vehicle.

JCPD reports Delapp “resisted his arrest and bit an officer while being handcuffed.”

Delapp was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He was placed on an $8,000 bond.

He is charged with felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, assault on an officer, no seat belt and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Delapp is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.