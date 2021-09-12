JCPD: Man arrested after entering residence, sexually assaulting women

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after he entered a residence in Johnson City, sexually assaulted a women, and then prevented her from leaving by force.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, the incident was reported on Sept. 11, 2021, after which a warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspect, Wayne Morris.

The report states that officers located Morris at his residence at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the same day. He was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, rape, and false imprisonment.

Morris is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $31,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 at the Washington County General Sessions Court.