JCPD: Man arrested after dragging woman unknown distance by vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Thursday after police say he dragged a woman with his vehicle in October.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a home on West Maple Street on October 5 and spoke with the victim.

The victim allegedly told police that she and 48-year-old Clyde Wilson were on their way to the grocery store on that night when they started arguing.

She told police that she asked Wilson to let her out of the vehicle, and he slowed down to let her out.

Wilson allegedly waited until she was out of the vehicle, then drove off and dragged her for an unknown distance.

The release says the victim sustained multiple injuries and was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

A warrant was reportedly taken out for Wilson and charged him with domestic aggravated assault.

On Thursday, November 14, officers were notified from the Washington County Jail that Wilson was currently incarcerated there on county charges.

He was served his warrant from Johnson City at the jail and charged with domestic aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Wilson was placed on a $20,000 bond.