JCPD: Man arrested after calling police to turn himself in, holding knife to neck in standoff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man wanted out of Virginia was arrested after calling police to turn himself, then holding a knife to his neck in a standoff.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Joehanathan Castle, 38, of Elizabethton, was arrested after calling 911 to turn himself in on Tuesday.

The release says Castle told dispatchers he had an outstanding warrant from Virginia and wished to turn himself in.

Officers arrived at a home in the 2800 block of South Roan Street at 2:23 p.m. and saw Castle with his right hand in his short pocket, and officers report that he appeared to be holding something in his pocket.

The release says Castle was asked to remove his hand from the pocket, but he did not comply.

According to JCPD, Castle made suicidal statements and drew a knife, which he then put up to his neck as he made more suicidal statements.

JCPD reports that after a brief standoff, officers persuaded Castle to put down the knife, and he was taken into custody.

Castle’s outstanding warrant out of Bristol, Virginia was confirmed with full extradition.

Castle was charged with fugitive from justice and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

He is being held for a bond hearing and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.