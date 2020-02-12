JCPD: Man arrested after breaking into home, stealing Xbox

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested on Tuesday after officers say he broke into a home and stole an Xbox belonging to the resident’s son.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Randy Pritchard, 28, was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000.

The release says on January 26, a resident returned to his home in the 800 block of Clairmont Road and found the door ajar.

The victim told officers that after he looked around inside, he realized his son’s Xbox was missing.

Pritchard was determined to be a suspect and charged with the burglary after an investigation, according to the release.

Pritchard was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday and placed on a $21,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.