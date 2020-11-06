JCPD: Man arrested after attempted carjacking, fleeing from police

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Thursday after an alleged carjacking attempt at a local pharmacy.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded the parking lot of Mooney’s Pharmacy on North Roan Street around 10:51 a.m.

Officers spoke to a woman who said she had been sitting in her vehicle, waiting on her sister, who was inside the pharmacy.

According to the woman, Jesse Briggs, 20, of Johnson City approached her while she waited for her sister.

The release says when the sister came out to the vehicle, “Briggs shoved her and attempted to get into the vehicle.”

The sister of the first woman reported she was able to fight him off and get into the vehicle. The sisters locked themselves in the vehicle and called 911.

JCPD reports Briggs fled around the time officers started to arrive. Officers report he ran through several yards in the 900 block of North Boone Street.

Officers report finding Briggs in the backyard of a home. He allegedly tried to flee on foot again but was apprehended and taken into custody.

Briggs was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, November 6.