JCPD: Man arrested after attacking Capone’s staff with knife

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and public intoxication charges after allegedly attacking staff at a Johnson City bar, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

A release from JCPD states that Dennis Ladd, 42, threatened Capone’s staff with a knife after being escorted out of the bar around midnight Sunday morning.

Ladd was booked in the Washington County Detention Center on a $6,500 bond and is awaiting a hearing on April 19 at 1:30 p.m.