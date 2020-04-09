JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly waving firearm, threatening people in Keystone Community

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly waved a firearm around and threatened people while under the influence, according to police.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Ricky Blevins, 31, was arrested after officers were called to the Keystone Community around 6:30 p.m.

The release says officers had been told Blevins had been seen waving a firearm around and threatening people.

Witnesses helped officers find Blevins, and he was allegedly intoxicated at the time.

The release says Blevins was arrested without incident, and the firearm was found.

He is charged with public intoxication, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and six counts of aggravated assault.

Blevins was transported to the Washington County Jail, where he is being held without bond pending an appearance in Washington County General Sessions Court.