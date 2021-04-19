JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly threatening victim with gun at Johnson City gas station

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after police say he threatened a person with a gun in the parking lot of a gas station on West Market Street in March.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Fredell Cook, 31, was charged with aggravated assault after an incident that reportedly occurred on March 29.

JCPD reports officers were called to a disturbance at the gas station at 1702 West Market Street at 6:12 p.m. on March 29.

The release states a victim told officers that he “came into contact with Mr. Cook in the store.”

An “altercation” occurred outside the store when Cook got a gun from his vehicle and threatened to shoot the victim, JCPD reports.

Cook was found on Sunday, April 18 and taken into custody. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $25,000 bond.

Cook is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.