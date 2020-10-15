JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly threatening victim with gardening tool, fleeing from officers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Wednesday after Johnson City police say he threatened a family member with a gardening tool and led officers on a chase.

According to a release from JCPD, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of East Watauga Avenue around 5:50 p.m. after being informed of a domestic disturbance.

The release says officers saw a gray Nissan Sentra fleeing the scene as they arrived.

The Nissan reportedly passed another vehicle in the oncoming traffic lane on East Myrtle Avenue as it fled.

JCPD reports officers found the Nissan in a dead end alleyway off Wall Street with Brian Abel inside.

The release says Abel refused to comply with commands from police and fled from them on foot.

A brief pursuit took place before Abel was taken into custody on E. Myrtle Avenue.

Abel reportedly resisted officers’ attempts to handcuff him.

Officers report they then returned to the home on E. Watauga Ave. and spoke to the victim, a family member of Abel’s.

An investigation into the incident found that Abel had allegedly “threatened physical bodily harm to the victim with a gardening tool” before fleeing the scene.

Abel was charged with aggravated assault (domestic), unlawful passing on left, evading arrest, resisting arrest and improper display of registration.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $7,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.