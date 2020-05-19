JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly threatening 3 women with ‘large knife’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened three women with a knife outside of their home.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Lynden J. Crumley, 27, was arrested after officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West Maple Street around 7 p.m.

JCPD reports officers were originally responding to a call about a suspicious person brandishing a “large knife.”

After speaking with the caller and other people on scene, officers found out Crumley had actually threatened three women with the knife while they stood outside of their home, according to the release.

The release says Crumley was a stranger to the women, but they were able to identify him as he tried to leave on a bicycle.

He was arrested and a subsequent search revealed Crumley was in possession of a small amount of what is believed to be methamphetamine and a used syringe, according to the release.

Crumley was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault, simple possession and illegal drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. Crumley is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.